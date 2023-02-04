Odessa Jackalopes beat Shreveport Mudbugs in shootout at home

The game between the home-team Odessa Jackalopes and the visiting Shreveport Mudbugs was a hard fought and hotly contested matchup. It took penalties to separate the teams, and in the end it was the home side who managed to keep their cool as they won 5-4.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum.