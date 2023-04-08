Odessa Jackalopes beat New Mexico Ice Wolves in overtime

The New Mexico Ice Wolves hosted the Odessa Jackalopes in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Odessa prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Odessa's John Wojciechowski scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Jackalopes took the lead when Charlie Emme scored the first goal assisted by Brendan Finn .

Graham Harris tied it up 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ryan Johnson and Jack Dalton . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:01 before John Wojciechowski scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Dayne Hoyord and John Perdion .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.