Junior and Prospects NAHL

Odessa Jackalopes beat New Mexico Ice Wolves in overtime

The New Mexico Ice Wolves hosted the Odessa Jackalopes in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Odessa prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
April 07, 2023 at 10:49 PM

Odessa's John Wojciechowski scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Jackalopes took the lead when Charlie Emme scored the first goal assisted by Brendan Finn .

Graham Harris tied it up 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ryan Johnson and Jack Dalton . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:01 before John Wojciechowski scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Dayne Hoyord and John Perdion .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.

