Junior and Prospects NAHL

Odessa Jackalopes beat New Mexico Ice Wolves and continue winning run

The game between the New Mexico Ice Wolves and the Odessa Jackalopes on Saturday finished 6-1. The result means Odessa has four straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:17 PM

The Jackalopes started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ryan Mansfield scoring within the first minute, assisted by Tanyon Bajzer and Ryan Kelly .

The Jackalopes increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Brendan Finn scored, assisted by Charlie Emme and Adam Armijo .

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Jackalopes.

Next up:

On Friday, the Ice Wolves will play the Warriors at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas, and the Jackalopes will play the Wranglers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum.

