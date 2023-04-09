Odessa Jackalopes beat New Mexico Ice Wolves and continue winning run

The game between the New Mexico Ice Wolves and the Odessa Jackalopes on Saturday finished 6-1. The result means Odessa has four straight wins.

The Jackalopes started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ryan Mansfield scoring within the first minute, assisted by Tanyon Bajzer and Ryan Kelly .

The Jackalopes increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Brendan Finn scored, assisted by Charlie Emme and Adam Armijo .

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Jackalopes.

On Friday, the Ice Wolves will play the Warriors at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas, and the Jackalopes will play the Wranglers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum.