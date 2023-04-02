Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Odessa Jackalopes beat Lone Star Brahmas in overtime

The Odessa Jackalopes hosted the Lone Star Brahmas in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Odessa prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

img_500271257_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:01 PM

The Odessa Jackalopes hosted the Lone Star Brahmas in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Odessa prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Odessa's Ryan Mansfield scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Jackalopes took the lead when Tanyon Bajzer scored assisted by Ryan Kelly and John Wojciechowski .

Jacob Macdonald tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Nate Mann and Jakob Karpa . The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Ryan Mansfield scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by John Wojciechowski.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next games:

On Friday, the Jackalopes will host the Ice Wolves at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas and the Brahmas will play against the Wranglers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
DAMON.FURUSETH.BRUINS.jpg
NAHL
Standout forward has taken a winding path to finding a home with Austin Bruins
March 31, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
A goaltender stands and looks off into the distance during a practice for Team USA.
NAHL
Goaltender Annelies Bergmann to become first female player to compete in the NAHL
March 28, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
March 25, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf