Odessa Jackalopes beat Lone Star Brahmas in overtime

The Odessa Jackalopes hosted the Lone Star Brahmas in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Odessa prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Odessa's Ryan Mansfield scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Jackalopes took the lead when Tanyon Bajzer scored assisted by Ryan Kelly and John Wojciechowski .

Jacob Macdonald tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Nate Mann and Jakob Karpa . The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Ryan Mansfield scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by John Wojciechowski.

Next games:

On Friday, the Jackalopes will host the Ice Wolves at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas and the Brahmas will play against the Wranglers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.