Odessa Jackalopes beat Corpus Christi IceRays in overtime

The Odessa Jackalopes hosted the Corpus Christi IceRays in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Odessa prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Odessa's Jackson Hay scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting IceRays took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jack Wandmacher .

Ryan Mansfield scored late in the second period, assisted by Jackson Hay and Ryan Kelly .

Late, the Jackalopes made it 2-1 with a goal from Ryan Kelly.

Frank Jenkins tied the game 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Hans Martin Ulvebne . With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 50 seconds before Jackson Hay scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Ryan Mansfield and Tanyon Bajzer .

With this win the Jackalopes have five straight victories.

Next up:

On Friday the Jackalopes will play at home against the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum, while the IceRays will face the Mudbugs road at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.