Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Northeast Generals win against New Jersey Titans in shootout on the road

The Northeast Generals were the victors in a close encounter with the New Jersey Titans. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see the road team win by 5-4.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 10, 2022 09:22 PM
Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST, this time in New Jersey at Middletown Ice World Arena.

