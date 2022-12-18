Northeast Generals win against Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Northeast Generals on the road against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in the game on Friday. Northeast won in overtime 2-1.

Northeast's Paul Minnehan scored the game-winning goal.

Paul Minnehan scored late into the second period, assisted by Nick Recupero .

In overtime, it took 1:42 before Paul Minnehan scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by David Andreychuk and Jake LaRusso .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena.