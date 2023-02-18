Northeast Generals win 4-1 at home against Maine Nordiques

The Northeast Generals won at home on Friday, handing the Maine Nordiques a defeat 4-1.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Paul Minnehan . David Andreychuk and Nick Recupero assisted.

The Nordiques tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Henrik Hallberg scored, assisted by Anthony Achille .

Generals' Sixten Jennersjo tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Jacob Wilson and Jake LaRusso assisted.

The Generals increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.17 remaining of the third period after a goal from Joseph Schubert , assisted by David Andreychuk and Paul Minnehan.

The Generals increased the lead to 4-1 with three seconds remaining of the third after a goal from David Andreychuk, assisted by Paul Minnehan and Joseph Schubert.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST at The Colisee.