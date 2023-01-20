Northeast Generals victorious against Philadelphia Rebels

The Northeast Generals defeated the Philadelphia Rebels 9-1 on Thursday.

The Generals took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Paul Minnehan . David Andreychuk and Matthew DeSpirt assisted.

The Generals increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Andrew DellaDonna scored, assisted by Ryan Schelling and Matthew DeSpirt.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Generals led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Generals increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period when Ryan Remick beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Frank D'ancona and Matthew DeSpirt.

Joseph Schubert increased the lead to 7-1 six minutes later, assisted by Jake LaRusso and Nick Ramm .

Paul Minnehan increased the lead to 8-1 four minutes later, assisted by David Andreychuk and Andrew DellaDonna.

Nick Ramm increased the lead to 9-1 three minutes later, assisted by Jacob Wilson and Frank D'ancona.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village.