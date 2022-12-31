Northeast Generals victorious against Johnstown Tomahawks

The Northeast Generals defeated the Johnstown Tomahawks 9-2 on Friday.

The Generals started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Jake LaRusso scoring in the first minute, assisted by Sixten Jennersjo .

The Generals increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Nick Ramm scored, assisted by Jacob Wilson and Matthew DeSpirt .

The Generals' Jackson McCarthy increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Paul Minnehan .

The Generals increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from David Andreychuk late into the first, assisted by Paul Minnehan.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Generals led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Sixten Jennersjo increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ryan Schelling and Jake LaRusso.

David Matousek narrowed the gap to 6-2 two minutes later, assisted by Tyler DesRochers .

Sixten Jennersjo increased the lead to 7-2 five minutes later, assisted by Jackson McCarthy.

Nick Recupero increased the lead to 8-2 two minutes later, assisted by Nick Ramm.

The Generals increased the lead to 9-2 with 44 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from David Andreychuk.

The Tomahawks were whistled for 12 penalties, while the Generals received 10 penalties.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.