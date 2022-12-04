Northeast Generals grab extra point vs. Maryland Black Bears in overtime

The Northeast Generals and the visiting Maryland Black Bears tied 3-3 in regulation on Saturday. Northeast beat Maryland in overtime 4-3.

Northeast's David Andreychuk scored the game-winning goal.

The Black Bears took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Branden Piku .

The Black Bears increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left into the first when Brad McNeil scored, assisted by Gunnar VanDamme and hunter ramos .

Sixten Jennersjo scored early into the second period, assisted by Andrew DellaDonna and Ryan Remick .

Jake LaRusso then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-2. Ryan Remick and Bryce Cooper assisted.

The Black Bears took the lead early in the third period when hunter ramos scored, assisted by Adam Schankula and Birch Gorman.

Jake LaRusso tied the game 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Sixten Jennersjo and Ryan Schelling . With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:18 before David Andreychuk scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Ryan Remick and Paul Minnehan .

Coming up:

Next up, the Generals face New Jersey at 6:30 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena, while the Black Bears face Philadelphia Rebels at home at 6:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. Both games are set for on Friday.