Northeast Generals got a shutout against Philadelphia Rebels

The Northeast Generals picked up a decisive home win against the Philadelphia Rebels. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The hosting Generals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ryan Remick . Ryan Schelling and Bryceon Lago assisted.

The Generals increased the lead to 2-0 with 01.51 remaining of the third period after a goal from Paul Minnehan , assisted by Matthew DeSpirt and David Andreychuk .

Next up:

The Generals host Maine on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village. The Rebels visit Maryland to play the Black Bears on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.