Northeast Generals dig deep in the third to win against Philadelphia Rebels
The Philadelphia Rebels and the visiting Northeast Generals were tied going into the third, but Northeast pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.
Northeast's David Andreychuk scored the game-winning goal.
The Generals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jared Scott . David Andreychuk and Paul Minnehan assisted.
The Generals' Tyler Ramm increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first.
Greg Spitznagel scored in the second period, assisted by Connor Sedlak and Luke DeVries .
Santino Dinubile then tallied a goal late in the second period, making the score 2-2. Connor Sedlak assisted.
David Andreychuk took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Paul Minnehan.
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.