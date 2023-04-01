Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Northeast Generals couldn't stop star-studded New Jersey Titans from winning

The New Jersey Titans and the Northeast Generals met on Friday. New Jersey came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 7-3.

img_500270875_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:39 PM

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dominik Bartecko . Joe Harney and Ben Muthersbaugh assisted.

The Generals tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Jake LaRusso halfway through the first, assisted by Ryan Schelling and David Andreychuk .

The Titans took the lead late into the first when Owen Luik scored, assisted by Brian Robertson and Michael Young .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Titans led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Ryan Novo increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period, assisted by Leo Schwartz and Sylas Oberting .

Tyler Ramm narrowed the gap to 5-3 late into the third, assisted by Andrew DellaDonna and Matthew DeSpirt .

Joe Harney increased the lead to 6-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Ryan Novo and Marcus Sang .

The Titans increased the lead to 7-3 with 01.37 remaining of the third after a goal from Ben Muthersbaugh, assisted by Ethan Wongus and Brendan Dumas .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
