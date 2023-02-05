Northeast Generals couldn't stop Johnstown Tomahawks' winning run

The Johnstown Tomahawks and the Northeast Generals met on Saturday. Johnstown came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-2.

The hosting Tomahawks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Drake Albers . Dylan Shane and Isaac Holt assisted.

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Justin Rapp scored, assisted by Isaac Holt and Ryan Panico .

Jacob Kaminski scored late into the second period, assisted by Jacob Wilson .

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 3-1, after only 22 seconds into the third period when Drake Albers netted one again, assisted by Johnny Ulicny .

The Generals narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 01.22 remaining of the third period after a goal from Andrew DellaDonna , assisted by Sixten Jennersjo .

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 4-2 with 43 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Will Lawrence .

The Tomahawks were whistled for seven penalties, while the Generals received five penalties.

Coming up:

The Tomahawks host the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena. The Generals will face Philadelphia Rebels at home on Thursday at 12 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village.