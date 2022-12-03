Northeast Generals beat Maryland Black Bears

The Northeast Generals won their home game against the Maryland Black Bears on Friday, ending 4-2.

The Black Bears opened strong, with Branden Piku scoring early into the first period, assisted by Samuel Stitz .

The Generals tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first when Ryan Remick scored, assisted by Andrew DellaDonna and Sixten Jennersjo .

The Generals made it 2-1 early in the second period when Jake LaRusso found the back of the net, assisted by Sixten Jennersjo and Ryan Schelling .

Halfway through, the Generals made it 3-1 with a goal from Frank D'ancona .

Brad McNeil narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Branden Piku.

The Generals increased the lead to 4-2 with 15 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Sixten Jennersjo, assisted by Douglas Friberg and Jake LaRusso.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Northeast at New England Sports Village.