North Iowa Bulls part ways with Todd Sanden after 12 seasons

MASON CITY, Iowa — After falling just short of the playoffs, the North Iowa Bulls and head coach/general manager Todd Sanden have mutually agreed to part ways.

North Iowa (29-27-3-1) finished last in the Central Division, just two points out of a playoff spot. The Bulls went 3-6-1-0 in their final 10 games.

“Todd’s commitment to the players, organization and the Mason City community have been tremendous, and we thank him for all his efforts and dedication to making junior hockey a success in Mason City,” President Tyler Shaffar said in a statement.

Announcement- The North Iowa Bulls and Head Coach/GM Todd Sanden have mutually agreed to part ways. See article in link https://t.co/pDG9pOcqlM — North Iowa Bulls (@NorthIowaBulls) April 25, 2023

Sanden, 58, spent the past 12 seasons behind the North Iowa bench. He led the organization to four national championships (2013, 2014, 2016, 2021) while North Iowa was at the NA3HL level and signed a two-year extension on June 1, 2021, as the Bulls made the jump to the NAHL.

This season was North Iowa’s second at the NAHL level.

“Not many junior hockey coaches are blessed to spend 12 years in the same community,” Sanden said in a statement. “For that, I’d like to thank my wife Teresa and my family, the many players and their families who have supported our goals and process in their development, the many local families who have opened their homes as billets for our players, all of our volunteers who make North Iowa a great junior hockey destination, and the city of Mason City along with Mason City Youth Hockey for embracing junior teams.

“The success and support I’ve enjoyed here will be hard to duplicate elsewhere. Thank you North Iowa and Mason City.”

Sanden was the only head coach in franchise history and has coached over 1,500 games in his career between the NAHL, NA3HL and USHL levels. The Anoka, Minn. native got his start during the 1997-98 season as the head coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints and has been with North Iowa since the 2011-12 season.

Sanden won two Coach of the Year awards and four General Manager of the Year awards at the NA3HL level before the Bulls moved up to the NAHL.

North Iowa becomes the second NAHL team with a coaching vacancy, joining Fairbanks. The Bulls will start their search for their next head coach immediately.