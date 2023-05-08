North Iowa Bulls hire Nick Bruneteau as organization's next head coach

MASON CITY, Iowa — Two weeks after parting ways with Todd Sanden, the North Iowa Bulls have their next bench boss as the organization announced the hiring of Nick Bruneteau Monday morning.

Bruneteau will be just the organization’s second head coach since 2011 as Sanden spent the previous 12 seasons behind the North Iowa bench.

“We are very pleased to have Nick as our head coach of the Bulls,” said Nick Fabrizio, who oversees the hockey operations and player personnel for all of F&S Management teams. “Nick has had success as a player and more recently as the head coach of the Toros.

"We felt that he was the best person to lead the team and hope that he will take us back to the point of being a championship-caliber team.”

We have hired Nick Bruneteau as our new Head Coach! https://t.co/6bNGy79k9Q — North Iowa Bulls (@NorthIowaBulls) May 8, 2023

The Omaha native joins the Bulls after spending the past two seasons leading the NA3HL’s Mason City Toros — an affiliate team for the Bulls. Mason City qualified for the playoffs in both seasons and Bruneteau also spent some time working with the Bulls as a skills coach.

He played collegiately at the University of Vermont (2010-14) and spent parts of two seasons in the ECHL before a five-year career in Europe (Germany, Italy and Norway).

Bruneteau last played during the 2019-20 season and had signed with the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings before the 2020-21 season, which was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. He began coaching soon after.

“I am extremely thankful and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the North Iowa Bulls next season,” Bruneteau said in a statement. “I’d like to thank F&S Management for not only this opportunity but their continued commitment to hockey in Mason City.

“As a staff our goals will be focused on player development, player advancement, and competing for a Robertson Cup championship. We will provide our players with every resource available to develop their games individually and collectively.”

North Iowa finished the 2022-23 campaign 29-27-3-1 and next season will be just its third at the NAHL level.

“We have the best fans in the league and our players must match their passion on the ice,” Bruneteau said. “I am ready to work and look forward to the new season.”