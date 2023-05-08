Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

North Iowa Bulls hire Nick Bruneteau as organization's next head coach

Former Shattuck standout Nick Bruneteau remains in Mason City and ready to lead Bulls into third NAHL season

North Iowa Bulls.png
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 2:32 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa — Two weeks after parting ways with Todd Sanden, the North Iowa Bulls have their next bench boss as the organization announced the hiring of Nick Bruneteau Monday morning.

Bruneteau will be just the organization’s second head coach since 2011 as Sanden spent the previous 12 seasons behind the North Iowa bench.

“We are very pleased to have Nick as our head coach of the Bulls,” said Nick Fabrizio, who oversees the hockey operations and player personnel for all of F&S Management teams. “Nick has had success as a player and more recently as the head coach of the Toros.

"We felt that he was the best person to lead the team and hope that he will take us back to the point of being a championship-caliber team.”

The Omaha native joins the Bulls after spending the past two seasons leading the NA3HL’s Mason City Toros — an affiliate team for the Bulls. Mason City qualified for the playoffs in both seasons and Bruneteau also spent some time working with the Bulls as a skills coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

He played collegiately at the University of Vermont (2010-14) and spent parts of two seasons in the ECHL before a five-year career in Europe (Germany, Italy and Norway).

MORE NAHL COVERAGE:
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
Players from across the country have started to sign tenders to play in the NAHL for the 2023-24 season as the window opened to sign the agreements on Nov. 1.
May 07, 2023 07:24 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
DAHLMEIR.NAHL.HOCKEY.jpg
NAHL
5 storylines to watch as Austin Bruins attempt to win first postseason title in 8 years
The Austin Bruins last played for the NAHL Central Division playoff championship in 2018. They last won it in 2015. Here are five things to watch as the Bruins attempt to reach the Robertson Cup.
May 05, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Two hockey players celebrate scoring a goal by throwing their arms up in the air. A player from the opposing team looks on at their celebration.
NAHL
Gunnar VanDamme's hockey journey is about to take him 4,000 miles away from home
The defenseman has spent the last few years moving up from the USPHL and NCDC to the OJHL and the NAHL. He turned heads this season playing for Maryland and will play Division I in the fall.
May 04, 2023 07:32 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Maryland Black Bears.JPG
NAHL
Eight teams prepare for Division Finals and look to continue their pursuit of the NAHL's Robertson Cup
All four Division Finals get underway Friday night as teams look to secure a spot in Blaine
May 04, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Wisconsin Windigo NAHL Playoffs.jpeg
NAHL
Seven series complete as first-round of NAHL Playoffs near completion
Seven of the eight first-round series are decided while Lone Star and Shreveport will meet for a fifth game Monday night in the NAHL Playoffs
May 01, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fairbanks Ice Dogs.jpg
NAHL
Fairbanks Ice Dogs hire Ryan Theros as next head coach
Two Harbors, Minn., native Ryan Theros becomes the fifth head coach in franchise history
April 27, 2023 11:03 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Jersey Maine series.JPG
NAHL
Defending champs find their backs against the wall as NAHL playoffs resume this weekend
Maine holds a 2-0 lead over New Jersey while St. Cloud returns home with a 2-0 lead over Aberdeen; playoff action resumes Wednesday with busy weekend on tap
April 27, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
North Iowa Bulls.png
NAHL
North Iowa Bulls part ways with Todd Sanden after 12 seasons
After falling short of the playoffs, the Bulls and head coach/general manager Todd Sanden mutually agreed to part ways
April 25, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Bruneteau last played during the 2019-20 season and had signed with the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings before the 2020-21 season, which was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. He began coaching soon after.

“I am extremely thankful and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the North Iowa Bulls next season,” Bruneteau said in a statement. “I’d like to thank F&S Management for not only this opportunity but their continued commitment to hockey in Mason City.

“As a staff our goals will be focused on player development, player advancement, and competing for a Robertson Cup championship. We will provide our players with every resource available to develop their games individually and collectively.”

North Iowa finished the 2022-23 campaign 29-27-3-1 and next season will be just its third at the NAHL level.

“We have the best fans in the league and our players must match their passion on the ice,” Bruneteau said. “I am ready to work and look forward to the new season.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
college men play hockey
NCHC
Bulldogs men continue to get older, add 20-year-old forward from Minot of NAHL
Winger Braden Fischer of Winnipeg will join UMD in 2023-24 after playing junior hockey for four seasons in Manitoba, British Columbia and the U.S.
May 05, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
A hockey player wearing a white jersey shoots the puck as players in red jerseys attempt to block the shot.
NAHL
Underdog mentality pushes Johnstown's leading scorer to D-I newcomer Stonehill
Anthony Galante, the leading scorer of the Johnstown Tomahawks in 2022-23, is slated to play for Stonehill in the fall. The Skyhawks are a new Division I program in Massachusetts.
April 25, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Shreveport Mudbugs.jpg
NAHL
Seven teams hold a 2-0 lead after first weekend of NAHL Playoffs
From shutouts to overtime thrillers, the opening weekend of the playoffs featured a little bit of everything
April 24, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
PRITCHARD.ACTION.jpg
NAHL
How the right hand, hockey future of Lakeville senior, Austin Bruins rookie Tate Pritchard were preserved
Tate Pritchard and Lakeville South were 4 minutes away from a boys hockey section championship on March 2 at the Rochester Recreation Center when a seemingly innocent play caused a medical emergency.
April 21, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT