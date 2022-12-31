North Iowa Bulls grab extra point vs. Austin Bruins in overtime

The Austin Bruins and the visiting North Iowa Bulls tied 2-2 in regulation on Friday. North Iowa beat Austin in overtime 3-2.

North Iowa's Nolan Abraham scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Bruins took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Gavin Morrissey . Josh Giuliani and James Goffredo assisted.

The Bulls tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Simone Dadie found the back of the net, assisted by Jack Mesic and Nolan Abraham.

The Bruins made it 2-1 with a goal from Dylan Cook .

Simone Dadie tied the game 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Byron Hartley and Ryan Winklebleck. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:44 before Nolan Abraham scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Max Scott .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena.