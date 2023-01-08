North Iowa Bulls dig deep in the third to win against Bismarck Bobcats
The North Iowa Bulls and the visiting Bismarck Bobcats were tied going into the third, but North Iowa pulled away for a 2-0 victory in game action.
The Bulls first took the lead in the middle of the third period, with a goal from Nolan Abraham , assisted by Simone Dadie and Landon Peterson .
The Bulls increased the lead to 2-0 with 12 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Blake Ulve , assisted by Carter Theissen and Max Scott .
The Bulls were whistled for five penalties, while the Bobcats received six penalties.
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at VFW Sports Center.