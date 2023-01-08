SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
North Iowa Bulls dig deep in the third to win against Bismarck Bobcats

The North Iowa Bulls and the visiting Bismarck Bobcats were tied going into the third, but North Iowa pulled away for a 2-0 victory in game action.

img_500217626_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 07, 2023 10:01 PM
The Bulls first took the lead in the middle of the third period, with a goal from Nolan Abraham , assisted by Simone Dadie and Landon Peterson .

The Bulls increased the lead to 2-0 with 12 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Blake Ulve , assisted by Carter Theissen and Max Scott .

The Bulls were whistled for five penalties, while the Bobcats received six penalties.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at VFW Sports Center.

