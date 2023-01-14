SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
North Iowa Bulls beat Bismarck Bobcats in shootout on the road

The game between the home-team Bismarck Bobcats and the visiting North Iowa Bulls was a hard fought and hotly contested matchup. It took penalties to separate the teams, and in the end it was North Iowa who managed to keep their cool as they won 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 10:12 PM
Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at VFW Sports Center.

