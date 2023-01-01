SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Junior and Prospects | NAHL

North Iowa Bulls beat Austin Bruins in shootout at home

The game between the home-team North Iowa Bulls and the visiting Austin Bruins was a hard fought and hotly contested matchup. It took penalties to separate the teams, and in the end it was North Iowa who managed to keep their cool as they won 4-3.

img_500212059_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 31, 2022 10:19 PM
Share

The game between the home-team North Iowa Bulls and the visiting Austin Bruins was a hard fought and hotly contested matchup. It took penalties to separate the teams, and in the end it was North Iowa who managed to keep their cool as they won 4-3.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CST, this time in North Iowa at Mason City Arena.

Related Topics: NORTH IOWA BULLSAUSTIN BRUINS