North Iowa Bulls beat Austin Bruins in shootout at home
The game between the home-team North Iowa Bulls and the visiting Austin Bruins was a hard fought and hotly contested matchup. It took penalties to separate the teams, and in the end it was North Iowa who managed to keep their cool as they won 4-3.
Next games:
The teams meet again on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CST, this time in North Iowa at Mason City Arena.