North Iowa Bulls beat Austin Bruins in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the North Iowa Bulls won 4-3 at home against the Austin Bruins on Saturday.

The Bulls opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Logan Dombrowsky scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Max Scott and Simone Dadie .

The Bruins' Ocean Wallace tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first period, assisted by Gavin Morrissey .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Bulls led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Jackson Bisson increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Tristan Kimmen and Joe Sweeney.

Gavin Morrissey narrowed the gap to 4-3 two minutes later, assisted by Ashton Bynum and Walter Zacher .

Next games:

On Friday, the Bulls will play the Wings at 7:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena, and the Bruins will play the Bobcats at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.