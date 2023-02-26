North Iowa Bulls beat Aberdeen Wings in overtime

The Aberdeen Wings hosted the North Iowa Bulls in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and North Iowa prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

North Iowa's Logan Dombrowsky scored the game-winning goal.

The Wings took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Michael Casey . Dylan Wegner and Roope Tuomioksa assisted.

The Bulls tied the score 1-1 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Jack Seaverson , assisted by Justin Mexico and Carson Buydens.

The Bulls took the lead, after only 16 seconds into the second period when Simone Dadie scored, assisted by Logan Dombrowsky and Max Scott .

Byron Hartley increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Blake Ulve and Jack Mesic .

The Wings narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 01.11 remaining of the third after a goal from Logan Gravink , assisted by Nikolai Tishkevich .

The Wings tied the score 3-3 with 19 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Logan Gravink, assisted by Patrick O'Connell .

In overtime, it took 2:50 before Logan Dombrowsky scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jack Mesic and Max Scott.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center.