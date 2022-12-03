Nielsen's two goals net Chippewa Steel victory over Fairbanks Ice Dogs

The Chippewa Steel won against the visiting Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Friday, ending 6-3.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Steel took the lead when Kade Nielsen scoredopened the scoring assisted by Matthew Brille .

Late, Sam Rice scored a goal, assisted by Joe Kelly , making the score 2-0.

Ice Dogs' Colin Goff tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 2-1. Julian Recine and Kole Altergott assisted.

The Steel increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Peyton Platter scored, assisted by Noah Grolnic and Logan Cleary.

Matthew Brille increased the lead to 4-1 just one minute later, assisted by Kazumo Sasaki .

Jackson Bisson increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Shawn Ramsey .

Kade Nielsen increased the lead to 6-1 just one minute later, assisted by Sam Rice.

Billy Renfrew narrowed the gap to 6-2 three minutes later, assisted by Jacob Conrad and Joey Potter .

The Ice Dogs narrowed the gap again late into the third when Julian Recine found the back of the net, assisted by Cameron Ricotta and Billy Renfrew.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST, this time in Chippewa at Red Baron Arena.