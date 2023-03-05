New Mexico Ice Wolves win on the road against Odessa Jackalopes

The New Mexico Ice Wolves won when they visited the Odessa Jackalopes on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Ice Wolves led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Jackalopes' Tanyon Bajzer narrowed the gap again, assisted by Trevor Taulien and Ryan Mansfield at 4:05 into the third period.

The Ice Wolves increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.31 remaining of the third period after a goal from Alfred Lindberg , assisted by William Howard .

Next games:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jackalopes travel to El Paso on Friday at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center. The Ice Wolves will face El Paso on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.