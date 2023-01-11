New Mexico Ice Wolves win on the road against El Paso Rhinos

The New Mexico Ice Wolves won when they visited the El Paso Rhinos on Tuesday. The final score was 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Ice Wolves took the lead when Ryan Johnson scored the first goal assisted by Hunter Hastings and Graham Harris .

The Ice Wolves made it 2-0 with a goal from Sully Scholle .

Reid Lune narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period, assisted by Camden Bajzer and Tyler Green.

Nicolas Haviar increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later, assisted by Andrew Carls and Jeff Hutchinson .

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Rhinos host Lone Star at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre and the Ice Wolves welcome the Corpus Christi IceRays at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.