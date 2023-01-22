New Mexico Ice Wolves win 4-2 at home against Amarillo Wranglers

The New Mexico Ice Wolves won at home on Saturday, handing the Amarillo Wranglers a defeat 4-2.

The Wranglers' Jack Ivey tied it up in the middle of the first period, assisted by Ben Ivey and Pierce Patterson .

Tony Leahy scored early into the second period, assisted by Jeff Hutchinson and Andrew Carls .

The Wranglers tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Rihards Simanovics beat the goalie, assisted by Chase Davis and Adam Nedelka .

William Howard took the lead one minute later, assisted by Alfred Lindberg and Ryan Johnson .

Sully Scholle increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Jeff Hutchinson and Alfred Lindberg.

Next games:

On Friday, the Ice Wolves will host the Jackalopes at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum and the Wranglers will play against the Rhinos at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.