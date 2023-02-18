New Mexico Ice Wolves win 3-1 on the road against Amarillo Wranglers

The New Mexico Ice Wolves won on the road on Friday, handing the Amarillo Wranglers a defeat 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Ice Wolves took the lead when William Howard scored assisted by Ryan Johnson and Jeff Hutchinson .

Late, Preston Brighton scored a goal, assisted by Ronan Walsh and Chase Davis , making the score 1-1.

The Ice Wolves made it 2-1 with a goal from William Howard.

The Ice Wolves increased the lead to 3-1 with 23 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from William Howard.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.