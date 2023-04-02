Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

New Mexico Ice Wolves end four-loss run

The game between the El Paso Rhinos and the New Mexico Ice Wolves finished 1-0 on Saturday – no doubt a relief for New Mexico after four straight defeats.

img_500271243_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
April 01, 2023 at 10:59 PM

The game between the El Paso Rhinos and the New Mexico Ice Wolves finished 1-0 on Saturday – no doubt a relief for New Mexico after four straight defeats.

New Mexico's Tony Leahy scored the game-winning goal.

The Ice Wolves took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Tony Leahy. Reese Shaw assisted.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Rhinos hosting the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre and the Ice Wolves visiting the Jackalopes at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
DAMON.FURUSETH.BRUINS.jpg
NAHL
Standout forward has taken a winding path to finding a home with Austin Bruins
March 31, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
A goaltender stands and looks off into the distance during a practice for Team USA.
NAHL
Goaltender Annelies Bergmann to become first female player to compete in the NAHL
March 28, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
March 25, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf