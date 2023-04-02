New Mexico Ice Wolves end four-loss run

The game between the El Paso Rhinos and the New Mexico Ice Wolves finished 1-0 on Saturday – no doubt a relief for New Mexico after four straight defeats.

New Mexico's Tony Leahy scored the game-winning goal.

The Ice Wolves took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Tony Leahy. Reese Shaw assisted.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Rhinos hosting the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre and the Ice Wolves visiting the Jackalopes at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.