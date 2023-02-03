New Mexico Ice Wolves decide the game with three goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the road-team El Paso Rhinos held out fine against the New Mexico Ice Wolves. New Mexico fought back in the third period and won the game 7-2.

The Rhinos took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from E.J. Janda . Mason Kelly assisted.

The Ice Wolves' Nikolai Dulak tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by JD Metz .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Ice Wolves led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Ice Wolves increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period when Tony Leahy found the back of the net.

William Howard increased the lead to 6-2 three minutes later, assisted by Sully Scholle and Jeff Hutchinson .

Sully Scholle increased the lead to 7-2 late into the third assisted by Hunter Hastings .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST, this time in New Mexico at Outpost Ice Arenas.