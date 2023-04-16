Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

New Mexico Ice Wolves beat Oklahoma Warriors

The New Mexico Ice Wolves won their home game against the Oklahoma Warriors on Saturday, ending 4-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:19 PM

The New Mexico Ice Wolves won their home game against the Oklahoma Warriors on Saturday, ending 4-1.

The Ice Wolves took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from William Ericsson . Jack Dalton and William Howard assisted.

Blayde Pogreba scored late in the second period, assisted by Aidan Emerson and Jeff Hutchinson .

Ryan Johnson increased the lead to 3-0 late into the third period, assisted by Sully Scholle .

Malte Hasselgren narrowed the gap to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Owen Baumgartner and Rylan Brady .

Dillon Kuntz increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later.

