New Mexico Ice Wolves beat in overtime the Corpus Christi IceRays

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the New Mexico Ice Wolves come away with the close win over the Corpus Christi IceRays on the road on Friday. The final score was 4-3.

New Mexico's Ryan Johnson scored the game-winning goal.

The IceRays started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Jackson Beach scoring in the first period, a goal assisted by David Grosek.

The Ice Wolves tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Camden Benson scored, assisted by AJ Carls.

The Ice Wolves took the lead with a goal from Sully Scholle late into the first period, assisted by Hunter Hastings.

The IceRays' Cameron Crolley tied the game 2-2 late in the first, assisted by Jackson Beach and Leonhard Korus.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

In overtime, it took 4:47 before Ryan Johnson scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jeff Hutchinson and Jack Dalton.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Corpus Christi at American Bank Center.