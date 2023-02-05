New Mexico Ice Wolves beat El Paso Rhinos and continue winning run

The game between the New Mexico Ice Wolves and the El Paso Rhinos on Saturday finished 4-1. The result means New Mexico has four straight wins.

The hosting Ice Wolves opened strong, early in the game with Alfred Lindberg scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by William Howard and Dillon Kuntz .

The Ice Wolves increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Alfred Lindberg scored again, assisted by Jack Dalton and William Ericsson .

The Rhinos' Kolby Amici narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Reid Lune and Drake Nabozny.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Ice Wolves.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Ice Wolves will host the Mudbugs at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas, and the Rhinos will visit the IceRays at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.