New Mexico Ice Wolves beat Amarillo Wranglers

The New Mexico Ice Wolves won their road game against the Amarillo Wranglers on Friday, ending 6-3.

The visiting Ice Wolves took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Andrew Carls . Nikolai Dulak and Jeff Hutchinson assisted.

The Ice Wolves' JD Metz increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Sully Scholle .

The Ice Wolves' Yusaku Ando increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Aidan Emerson and Alfred Lindberg .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Ice Wolves led 5-3 going in to the third period.

William Howard increased the lead to 6-3 late into the third period, assisted by Alfred Lindberg and Yusaku Ando.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.