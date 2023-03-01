New Jersey Titans' winning streak broken by Philadelphia Rebels

The New Jersey Titans have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Philadelphia Rebels, New Jersey was on a run of six straight wins. But, Tuesday's game at Middletown Ice World Arena finished 3-0 and the winning streak was ended.

The Rebels took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Maxwell Marquette. Jared Kaplowitz assisted.

Dominic Foglia increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by David Deputy and Greg Spitznagel .

In the end the 3-0 came from Connor Sedlak who increased the Rebels' lead, with a minute left in the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Titans host Philadelphia Rebels on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena. The Rebels visit Danbury to play the Hat Tricks on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.