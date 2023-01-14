New Jersey Titans' winning run ended after game against Philadelphia Rebels

The New Jersey Titans' run of five straight wins ended at home against the Philadelphia Rebels. Friday's game at Middletown Ice World Arena finished 3-2.

The Rebels started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with klaus jogi scoring in the first period, assisted by Jared Kaplowitz and Santino Dinubile .

The Titans tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Brian Robertson netted one, assisted by Ben Yurchuk and Michael Young .

Rebels' Connor Sedlak tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 2-1. Klaus jogi assisted.

Greg Spitznagel increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Dominic Foglia and Maxwell Marquette.

Dominik Bartecko narrowed the gap to 3-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Robert Hyde and Tyler Sanborn .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.