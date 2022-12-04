New Jersey Titans' winning run ended after game against Maine Nordiques

The New Jersey Titans' run of seven straight wins ended at home against the Maine Nordiques. Saturday's game at Middletown Ice World Arena finished 6-5 after an overtime drama.

Maine's Anthony Achille scored the game-winning goal.

The Titans opened strong, with Marcus Sang scoring early in the first period, assisted by Ethan Wongus and Eric Charpentier .

The Nordiques' Anthony Achille tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Oliver Genest .

The Nordiques took the lead in the middle of the first when Henrik Hallberg scored.

The Titans scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-4 going in to the second break.

Filip Wiberg tied the game 5-5 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Henrik Hallberg and Brendan Gibbons . With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:05 before Anthony Achille scored the game-winner for the road team.

Both teams were called for six penalties.

Coming up:

The Titans host the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena. The Nordiques will face Johnstown on the road on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.