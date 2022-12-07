New Jersey Titans win 5-3 at home against Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The New Jersey Titans won at home on Tuesday, handing the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks a defeat 5-3.

The hosting Titans started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ben Muthersbaugh scoring in the first minute, assisted by Tyler Sanborn and Brendan Dumas .

The Titans' Brendan Dumas increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Joe Harney and Marino Ramirez .

The Hat Tricks narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first when Nash Jacobsma scored, assisted by Wyatt Stefan and Chase Sandhu .

The Titans increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Michael Young with a minute left in the first, assisted by Joe Harney and Leo Schwartz .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Titans led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Levente Keresztes increased the lead to 5-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Michael Young and Eric Charpentier .

Logan Furstenau narrowed the gap to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Chase Sandhu.

Next up:

The Hat Tricks play against Northeast on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena. The Titans will face Northeast on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena.