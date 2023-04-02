New Jersey Titans victorious against Northeast Generals

The New Jersey Titans defeated the visiting Northeast Generals 4-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third New Jersey managed to pull out a win.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Generals took the lead when Ryan Schelling scored assisted by Bryceon Lago and Jacob Wilson .

Titans' Anthony Calafiore tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 1-1. Johnny McMahon and Dominik Bartecko assisted.

The Titans took the lead early in the third period when Brendan Dumas beat the goalie, assisted by Eric Charpentier and Anthony Calafiore.

Dominik Bartecko increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Leo Schwartz and Sylas Oberting .

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus Sang increased the lead to 4-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Reece Brednich and Brian Robertson .

With this win the Titans have five straight victories.

Coming up:

The Generals play against Maine on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee. The Titans will face Maine on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village.