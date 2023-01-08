New Jersey Titans victorious against Johnstown Tomahawks

The New Jersey Titans defeated the visiting Johnstown Tomahawks 4-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third New Jersey managed to pull out a win.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Levente Keresztes . Anthony Calafiore and Michael Young assisted.

The Tomahawks tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first when Ryan Vellucci scored, assisted by Ethan Perrault and James Barbour .

The Tomahawks made it 2-1 early in the second period when Ryan Panico scored, assisted by Alex Walker .

Halfway through, Ethan Wongus scored a goal, assisted by Robert Hyde and Tyler Sanborn , making the score 2-2.

The Titans took the lead early in the third period when Leo Schwartz beat the goalie, assisted by Reece Brednich and Brendan Dumas .

The Titans increased the lead to 4-2 with 33 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Anthony Calafiore, assisted by Joe Harney and Tyler Sanborn.

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Titans.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Titans host Philadelphia Rebels at 6:30 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena and the Tomahawks welcome the Maine Nordiques at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.