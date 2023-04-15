New Jersey Titans score twice in the third to beat Johnstown Tomahawks

The New Jersey Titans defeated the Johnstown Tomahawks 5-4. The game was tied after two periods, but New Jersey pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting Titans started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Michael Young scoring in the first period, assisted by Brendan Dumas .

The Titans increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Owen Luik scored, assisted by Ethan Wongus and Ben Muthersbaugh .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Chris Battaini took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ben Muthersbaugh.

Ben Yurchuk increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Brendan Dumas.

Nick Ahern narrowed the gap to 5-4 six minutes later, assisted by Will Moore and Will Bowman .

The Tomahawks were called for 12 penalties, while the Titans received 13 penalties.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.