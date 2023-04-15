Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

New Jersey Titans score twice in the third to beat Johnstown Tomahawks

The New Jersey Titans defeated the Johnstown Tomahawks 5-4. The game was tied after two periods, but New Jersey pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

img_500273724_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:08 PM

The New Jersey Titans defeated the Johnstown Tomahawks 5-4. The game was tied after two periods, but New Jersey pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting Titans started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Michael Young scoring in the first period, assisted by Brendan Dumas .

The Titans increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Owen Luik scored, assisted by Ethan Wongus and Ben Muthersbaugh .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Chris Battaini took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ben Muthersbaugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Yurchuk increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Brendan Dumas.

Nick Ahern narrowed the gap to 5-4 six minutes later, assisted by Will Moore and Will Bowman .

The Tomahawks were called for 12 penalties, while the Titans received 13 penalties.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Jake LaRusso.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Commitments continue and four playoff spots remain heading into final regular-season weekend
April 13, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 13, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_7723.jpg
NAHL
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Levandowski 'pumped for the future' and commits to Lake Superior State
April 05, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine