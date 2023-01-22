New Jersey Titans keep on winning on the road and now have nine straight road wins

The New Jersey Titans' strong shape continues, and on Saturday they beat the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 5-1 on the road. The result means they now have nine successive road wins.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Eric Charpentier . Anthony Calafiore and Michael Young assisted.

The Titans increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Tyler Sanborn halfway through the first period, assisted by Michael Young and Levente Keresztes .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Titans.

Brian Robertson increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Brendan Dumas and Michael Young.

Coming up:

On Friday the Hat Tricks will play at home against the Tomahawks at 6 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena, while the Titans will face the Rebels road at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.