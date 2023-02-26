New Jersey Titans keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the New Jersey Titans as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Johnstown Tomahawks, making it six in a row. They won 6-0 over Johnstown.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Titans led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Titans made it 6-0 when Ben Muthersbaugh found the back of the net, assisted by Brian Robertson and Ethan Wongus late in the third period. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Titans host Philadelphia Rebels on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena. The Tomahawks host Maine to play the Nordiques on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at The Colisee.