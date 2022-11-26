New Jersey Titans keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the New Jersey Titans as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Maryland Black Bears, making it five in a row. They won 5-3 over Maryland.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Dimitry Kebreau.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Titans led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Hunter ramos narrowed the gap to 4-3 early in the third period, assisted by Adam Schankula and Sean Kilcullen.

The Titans increased the lead to 5-3 with 01.25 remaining of the third after a goal from Michael Young, assisted by Levente Keresztes.

Both teams were called for five penalties.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST, this time in Maryland at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.