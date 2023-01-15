New Jersey Titans hard to beat on the road – seven successive road wins

The New Jersey Titans have racked up an impressive series of road wins. The 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Rebels on Saturday meant number seven in a row on the road.

The visiting Titans took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Johnny McMahon . Marcus Sang assisted.

The Rebels tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Greg Spitznagel found the back of the net, assisted by Max Hamstad and klaus jogi .

Titans' Dominik Bartecko tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Brian Robertson and Owen Luik assisted.

The Titans increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Tyler Sanborn scored, assisted by Robert Hyde and Ben Yurchuk .

The Titans increased the lead to 4-1 with 36 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ben Muthersbaugh , assisted by Eric Charpentier and Anthony Calafiore .

Coming up:

The Rebels play Northeast away on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village. The Titans will face Danbury at home on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena.