New Jersey Titans beat Johnstown Tomahawks and continue winning run

The game between the New Jersey Titans and the Johnstown Tomahawks on Friday finished 7-4. The result means New Jersey has four straight wins.

The Titans started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Anthony Calafiore scoring in the first minute, assisted by Michael Young and Eric Charpentier .

The Titans' Joe Harney increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Anthony Calafiore and Dominik Bartecko .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Titans.

Michael Young increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Dominik Bartecko and Eric Charpentier.

Eric Charpentier increased the lead to 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Michael Young and Levente Keresztes .

Ethan Perrault narrowed the gap to 6-2 two minutes later.

The Tomahawks' Johnny Ulicny narrowed the gap again, at 11:35 into the third period.

The Tomahawks narrowed the gap again late in the third when Anthony Galante scored, assisted by Ryan Vellucci .

The Titans increased the lead to 7-4 with 37 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Anthony Calafiore.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena.