New Jersey Titans beat Johnstown Tomahawks

The New Jersey Titans won their road game against the Johnstown Tomahawks on Friday, ending 7-3.

The visiting Titans took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Marcus Sang . Ethan Wongus and Brady Hildreth assisted.

The Tomahawks' Drake Albers tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Will Moore and Anthony Galante .

The Titans took the lead with a goal from Levente Keresztes in the middle of the first, assisted by Brendan Dumas and Dominik Bartecko .

The Titans scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

The Titans increased the lead to 5-3, after only nine seconds into the third period when Brady Hildreth netted one, assisted by Levente Keresztes and Sylas Oberting .

Marcus Sang increased the lead to 6-3 three minutes later, assisted by Ben Muthersbaugh and Reece Brednich .

Levente Keresztes increased the lead to 7-3 late in the third period assisted by Michael Young and Joe Harney .

The Titans chalked up five straight road wins.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.