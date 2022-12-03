New Jersey Titans beat in overtime the Maine Nordiques

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the New Jersey Titans come away with the close win over the Maine Nordiques at home on Friday. The final score was 5-4.

New Jersey's Dominik Bartecko scored the game-winning goal.

The Nordiques opened strong, with Kellen Murphy scoring early into the first period, assisted by Brendan Gibbons .

The Nordiques increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Alexey Yarmulnik scoredopened the scoring, assisted by Aidan Coupe .

The Nordiques increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Alexey Yarmulnik scored again, assisted by Brendan Gibbons.

The Titans narrowed the gap to 3-1 with a goal from Levente Keresztes halfway through the first, assisted by Michael Young and Dominik Bartecko.

The Nordiques scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

The Titans tied the score 4-4, after only 24 seconds into the third period when Michael Young found the back of the net, assisted by Levente Keresztes and Brady Hildreth .

In overtime, it took 4:39 before Dominik Bartecko scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Anthony Calafiore and Owen Luik .

The game saw two teams in great shape up against each other. The third-placed Titans claimed a seventh consecutive win. Before the game, the Nordiques had won their last three.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena.