New Jersey Titans beat in overtime the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the New Jersey Titans come away with the close win over the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks at home on Friday. The final score was 5-4.

New Jersey's Joe Harney scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Hat Tricks took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Andrew Eberling . Logan Furstenau assisted.

The Hat Tricks' Wyatt Stefan increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Chase Sandhu and Liam Varmecky .

The Hat Tricks' Wyatt Stefan increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Andrew Eberling.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Hat Tricks led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Titans' Dominik Bartecko narrowed the gap again, assisted by Ben Yurchuk and Marcus Sang at 6:49 into the third period.

The Titans narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Ben Muthersbaugh found the back of the net, assisted by Dominik Bartecko and Joe Harney.

The Titans tied the score 4-4 with 49 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Brendan Dumas , assisted by Joe Harney and Eric Charpentier .

In overtime, it took 4:49 before Joe Harney scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Brendan Dumas and Levente Keresztes .

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena.